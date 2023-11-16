BJP's manifesto for Rajasthan polls collection of lies: Congress leader

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress leader Lokesh Sharma dismissed the BJP's manifesto for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls on Thursday as a concoction of falsehoods.

Sharma, the co-chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee's (PCC) central war room, asserted that the saffron party's manifesto is nothing more than a symbolic gesture, "prompted by the looming certainty of defeat in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election".

Describing the BJP's manifesto as a collection of lies, he claimed that the party is attempting to re-brand the existing schemes of the Congress government in the desert state.

"The BJP's election manifesto lacks credibility on crucial issues, such as inflation, women empowerment, employment and OPS (Old Pension Scheme)," the Congress leader said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to address the concerns over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in the last five years and accused it of opportunism by expressing willingness in the manifesto to collaborate with the Centre for the completion of the project.

Taking a dig at the poll promises made by the saffron party, Sharma pointed out that the Rajasthan government already provides free scooties to meritorious girls, has set up women desks at police stations, and ensures free education of children from the kindergarten level till post-graduation.

"The BJP's resolution is a ploy to mislead the public. The Congress government in Rajasthan has been successfully implementing welfare schemes for the last five years," he said.

Sharma accused the BJP of duplicating the central government's schemes, without offering specific proposals for Rajasthan's benefit.

"The promises of the BJP, especially regarding gig workers and farmers, lack substance," he said.

BJP president J P Nadda released his party's manifesto for the Rajasthan polls on Thursday, promising to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 450 each to the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, Nadda said "mahila thana" will be set up in every district and "mahila desks" at every police station, besides "anti-romeo" squads in every city.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI SDA RC