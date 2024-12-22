BJP's membership drive begins in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its mega membership drive in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi kicked off the drive at Khoron village in Giridih district.

"I attended the divisional level workshop of the organisation's Mahaparv of membership drive at Khoron in Belwana Panchayat of my Dhanwar assembly constituency," Marandi posted on X.

He claimed that hundreds of people took membership of the party at the workshop.

The drive started in 5,628 centres across the state, a BJP office bearer said.

The BJP has decided to make around 60 lakh members during the drive, as the party had received over 59 lakh votes in the recently concluded assembly elections, he said.

BJP workers will visit every household in villages and blocks to make lakhs of people join the party.

Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri said that BJP supporters and well-wishers could also join the party online through a website link or toll-free number.

After this drive, an active membership drive would be carried out from January 2 to January 15, a party spokesperson said.

Thereafter, booth-level committees will be set up between February 1 and February 10. Mandal committees from February 20 to February 25 and district committees will be constituted by February end, he said.

BJP had launched its nationwide membership drive on September 2, which excluded a few states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir due to elections. PTI SAN RG