BJP's membership drive to begin in J'khand from Dec 22

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its membership drive in Jharkhand from December 22.

The announcement was made by state BJP president Babulal Marandi after a party workshop here on Sunday.

Before the formal beginning of the drive, a district-level workshop will be conducted on December 15 and 16 and division-level workshop on December 18 and 19, he said.

"An extensive drive at panchayat level will be carried out in a bid to add maximum people with the BJP. It will be completed by December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

Marandi said that an active membership drive would be carried out from January 2 to January 15.

"Thereafter, booth-level committees will be set up between February 1 and February 10. Mandal committees from February 20 to February 25 and district committees will be constituted by February end," he said.

Parliamentarian D Purandeswari was appointed to see the membership drive in Jharkhand.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that a nation-wide membership drive was started on September 2, which excluded few states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir due to elections.

"In only 50 days of membership drive that started from September 2, BJP has made 11.35 crores members from across the country," she said.

She said that they might have lost election in Jharkhand in the assembly polls but the party's vote share has increased.

"We will make the party stronger in Jharkhand," she added.

The BJP contested 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the recently concluded Jharkhand polls but managed to win only 21. PTI SAN RG