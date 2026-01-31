BJP's 'misguided' policies have pushed Haryana into category of most indebted states, says Hooda

Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that the BJP's "misguided" policies have pushed Haryana into the category of the most indebted states.

According to an official statement, he added that Haryana, which was the "most prosperous state in the country before 2014", has been reduced to a state with a dilapidated economy under the BJP's rule.

"Haryana has now become one of the top five most indebted states in the country, and this has been revealed in the latest report of the Reserve Bank of India. This is because the state's debt has crossed Rs 5.25 lakh crore. Whereas, from the formation of Haryana until 2014, this amount was only Rs 60,000 crore," he said.

"Today, the state is so heavily indebted that the BJP does not have enough revenue to implement any schemes or fulfil its election promises. That is why all its election promises are proving to be false. The government had promised to give Rs 2100 per month to all women during the elections, but now only a few women are receiving this amount," he claimed.

"In 2024-25, 2.13 crore people in Haryana were in the BPL (below poverty line) category, meaning that approximately 85 lakh women should have benefited from this scheme. But currently, the government is only talking about giving the amount to eight lakh women. Even then, it is now being said that women will only receive Rs 1100, and Rs 1000 will be deposited.

"Conditions such as income limits, children's education and malnutrition have also been imposed. The government is deliberately imposing such conditions so that most women are automatically excluded from the beneficiary list," he said.

Hooda also reacted against the changes made to the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. He alleged the BJP government has attacked the rights of Dalits, backward classes, the poor, villagers and panchayats.

Responding to a question on the SYL canal issue, Hooda said the Supreme Court's (SC) decision in favour of Haryana was made years ago. Yet, the BJP government is still engaging in "endless meetings" with Punjab.

"The responsibility of implementing the court's decision lies with both the central and state governments. Despite having BJP governments at both the Centre and the state, Haryana is not receiving its rightful share of water. We have repeatedly stated the government should file a contempt of court case against the Punjab government in the SC. Instead of doing so, the government is simply wasting time in talks and meetings.

"This is because the BJP does not want Haryana to receive its rightful share of water," he added.