Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading in the state's Karnal parliamentary seat, according to the Election Commission.

Khattar has a lead of 3,388 votes over his nearest rival. Congress's Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh was trailing behind Congress' Raj Babbar in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat. Babbar has secured a lead of 17,462 votes, the EC data showed.