Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hails Ram temple consecration ceremony as 'historic', 'momentous'

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was on Friday invited for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and hailed the event as "historic" and "momentous".

Advertisment

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Prant Sampark Pramukh Chandra Wadhwa handed over the invitation to Naqvi here.

"I consider myself fortunate to be invited to this historic and momentous occasion," Naqvi, a former Union minister, said.

Khanna said, "On January 22, Ram Lala's pran pratishtha will be held in Ayodhya Dham. We are fortunate that we are getting to witness this day, which has come after 500 years of struggle, 500 years of wait and many sacrifices." "We have come to invite Shri Naqvi for the pran pratistha of Bhagwan Sri Ram. Ram Lala ji ne unhe Ayodhya Dham bulaya hai' (Lord Ram has called him to Ayodhya)," he added.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the temple consecration ceremony in the Hindu holy town in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

The Ram temple trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country and 50 guests from foreign countries.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RSS and affiliate Hindutva organisations, such as the VHP, have launched a nationwide mass-connect programme in the run-up to the event, urging people to visit Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony.