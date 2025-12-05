BJP's Mumbai unit sets up 144-member steering committee for BMC polls

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit on Friday announced a 144-member steering committee for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls likely to take place next month.

The panel, which will be headed by city unit chief Amit Satam, includes cabinet ministers, sitting MLAs like Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and senior leaders Kirit Somaiya, Prakash Mehta, Gopal Shetty, among others.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde are special invitees, the party said.

The committee has been formed to prepare the organisation for the upcoming BMC elections and coordinate strategy across Mumbai's wards, the BJP added. PTI MR BNM