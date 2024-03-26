BJP's Mungantiwar, Cong opponent Pratibha Dhanorkar file nomination papers for Chandrapur LS seat

Chandrapur, Mar 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Chandrapur is one of the five constituencies in the east Vidarbha region which will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Mungantiwar became the first candidate of the BJP to file the nomination papers for the first phase of elections in Maharashtra.

After submitting his nomination papers to the election officer, Mungantiwar paid his obeisance at a temple in Chandrapur city.

He participated in the "Aashirwad" rally which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and other leaders.

Leaders of Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP were also present.

Addressing the rally, Fadnavis took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying Congress loses elections in areas toured by him.

Notably, Chandrapur seat was the only saving grace for Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The opposition party has fielded MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar, wife of sitting MP (late) Suresh Dhanorkar from this constituency.

Fadnavis said Pratibha Dhanorkar has failed to bring any development project in Chandrapur though Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power for over two years.

He said Mungantiwar, who is the state forests minister, should be credited for bringing more land area under forests.

"This is not a state election but a national election and the people should decide whom they want to elect their leader- PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi. If you want development' elect a leader like Modi who takes everybody along," he said.

A total of seven candidates, including Mungantiwar and Dhanorkar, filed 11 nomination papers on Tuesday, the penultimate day ahead of the March 27 deadline to file nomination papers for the first phase of elections. PTI COR NSK