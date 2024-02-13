BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for election to Bihar assembly Speaker’s post

Patna: Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday filed his nomination for election to the post of Bihar assembly Speaker, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said.

Yadav filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior leaders.

The post has fallen vacant upon the removal of RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Monday.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, voting will take place on Thursday.