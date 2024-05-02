BJP's Naveen Jindal, his AAP rival Sushil Gupta file nominations from Haryana's Kurukshetra LS seat

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) BJP leader Naveen Jindal and Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Gupta on Thursday filed their nomination papers from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

The 54-year-old Jindal was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Later, he addressed a public gathering in which his family members and BJP leaders, including the chief minister, were present.

Gupta (63) was accompanied by Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan and Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema when he filed his nomination.

Before filing their nomination papers, Gupta took out a roadshow, in which Hooda was present, while Jindal addressed a rally.

Appealing to the voters of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency to make Jindal victorious, the chief minister said the country has been moving ahead on the path of progress during the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini enumerated various welfare schemes implemented by the BJP under the leadership of Modi and alleged that while the prime minister was working for the welfare of the country, the Congress was only concerned about the welfare of one family.

Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Saini alleged they were spreading lies and misleading the people.

They did not do any work, now they have to take support of lies to divert public attention, said Saini.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Gupta said the INDIA bloc was getting overwhelming support.

Targeting BJP in Haryana, he said there is increasing crime, drug menace and unemployment and people will reject the ruling party.

Jindal, who joined the BJP in March after leaving the Congress, was an MP from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014. He faces Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is the sitting MLA from Ellenabad in Sirsa district, and AAP's Gupta, among others.

AAP, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat in Haryana while the remaining nine seats in the state are being contested by the Congress.

Addressing the rally before filing his nomination, Jindal said the people of Kurukshetra gave him a chance to serve earlier for 10 years and now he was seeking one more chance to serve them.

Under Modi's leadership, the country has progressed in various spheres, said Jindal.

Jindal's wife Shallu appealed to the people to make her husband victorious.

"My husband is not a stranger to you. He served you as an MP from 2004 to 2014. He is not only a leader who has come to fight polls. He is the son of Kurukshetra who is ever ready to serve society. For the Jindal family, politics is only a medium to serve the people," she said.

In a veiled attack on Jindal's AAP and INLD rivals, she said, "I am hopeful that outsiders who have come to Kurukshetra to only fight polls, you (people) will show them the door".

She said Kurukshetra would be made a model constituency.

"For the deprived sections of the society, we will set up an English medium school in which free education will be given to 10,000 students. In this school, there will be a modern hostel facility so that students from rural areas of Kurukshetra can get quality education," she said.

The Jindal family also runs a private university in Sonipat.

"We are also committed to setting up a skill centre in Kurukshetra and Kaithal, which will train 10,000 youths each year and prepare them for jobs," she said, adding "We will not promise any such thing which we cannot honour".

For the farmers, Jindal will be their voice and take up their issues directly with the prime minister, she said.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9. PTI SUN RHL