BJP's Navya Haridas moves Kerala HC against Priyanka Gandhi's election

Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP leader Navya Haridas on Friday moved the Kerala High Court challenging the election of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recent bypoll held there.

In her plea, Haridas has claimed that Priyanka did not correctly disclose her and her family's assets in the nomination papers and provided "false information".

This is against the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to corrupt practices, the BJP leader, who lost against her Congress rival by over five lakh votes said.

Confirming the filing of the petition, Haridas said the matter was likely to come up for hearing in January, 2025 as the High Court will be on vacation from December 23 onwards till January 5.

Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair, who filed the petition for Haridas, said that the plea seeks setting aside of Priyanka's election for allegedly "suppressing vital information about the various assets owned by her and her family", and "misguiding, misinforming and keeping the voters in the dark with the intention of influencing their choice".

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recent bypoll held there on November 13 by getting 6,22,338 votes. Her rival, Haridas, came third with 1,09,939 votes. PTI HMP HMP KH