BJP''s NE in-charge Sambit Patra arrives in Manipur ahead of PM''s likely visit

Imphal, Sep 10 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur on September 13, BJP's NE in-charge Sambit Patra arrived here on Wednesday, a party leader said.

BJP's Manipur in-charge Ajeet Gopchade accompanied him.

The BJP leader said Patra is scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP functionaries and MLAs at the party's state headquarters here.

Patra was accorded a welcome at Imphal airport by BJP's state unit president A Sharda Devi and others, he said.

Asked about the purpose of Patra's visit, Sharda Devi declined to respond to the queries.

A BJP leader told PTI that the visit is part of the preparation and coordination for the PM's expected visit to the state. PTI CORR BDC