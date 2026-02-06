BJP's Neeta Thakre elected Nagpur mayor; Leela Hatibed new deputy mayor

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Neeta Thakre was on Friday elected as the 55th mayor of Nagpur, while her party colleague Leela Hatibed was chosen as the deputy mayor.

The polling was done by a show of hands, a Nagpur Municipal Corporation release said.

Thakre got 104 votes against 36 garnered by Congress' Snehal Thakre. A total of 11 corporators did not cast their votes.

"Presiding Officer and Collector Vipin Itankar announced the name of Neeta Thakre as Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. In the poll for deputy mayor, Hatibed got 104 votes, while Congress candidate Vivek Nikose got 36 votes. Here too, 11 members did not vote," an official said.

Thakre, after being elected as mayor, said her focus will be on all round development of Nagpur city under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Mayor Neeta Thakre announced BJP corporator Narendra alias Balya Borkar as the Ruling Party Leader in NMC, while Congress corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar will be the Leader of Opposition. PTI CLS BNM