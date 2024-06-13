BJP's Ninong Ering sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Arunachal assembly

Itanagar, Jun 13 (PTI) BJP leader Ninong Ering on Thursday was sworn in as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik administered the oath of office to Ering in an official ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan here.

He will administer oaths to the newly elected legislators of the Assembly when the House is convened.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and other newly sworn-in cabinet ministers were present on the occasion.

Ering, who won the Pasighat West assembly seat in the 2019 elections on a Congress ticket, switched to the BJP days before the April 19 simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the seat.

He retained the seat this time.