BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams opposition MPs for ugly scenes in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday accused the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Samajwadi Party of turning Lok Sabha into a place for scuffles and abuses, as he slammed them for the ugly scenes witnessed during the introduction of three bills by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Democracy was saved by Shah, Dubey said on X, adding that he too did his bit to protect this "temple of democracy".

The fourth-term MP said it was a second such incident for him, adding that some members of the Congress had "beaten up" Samajwadi Party MP Yashvir Singh in 2012.

Dubey nudged MPs, including Union ministers, from the treasury benches to go back to their seats when members from the two sides came close to jostling amid fierce protest from opposition MPs, who tore up the copies of the proposed law and marched close to the home minister, against the bills.

He said Shah also directed his colleagues to return to their seats.

Some TMC members, instead, accused the NDA MPs, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, of "attacking" them.