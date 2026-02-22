BJP's 'no takers for TVK seats' comment is 'uncivil': Sengottaiyan

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Feb 22 (PTI) TVK Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday hit back at BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan over her remarks on the party's candidate selection process, terming them "uncivil".
Responding to reporters' questions here regarding Soundararajan’s comments that there were "no takers for TVK seats" despite hundreds of applications being issued, Sengottaiyan said it is not appropriate for leaders to comment on other parties without proper information.
"It would not be civil for those in one party to criticise others. She does not know the actual number of people who have submitted their application forms there. Making such remarks without knowing the facts does not befit a person of her stature," he said.
On the alliance talks and seat-sharing arrangements, the former minister noted that while other parties are currently engaged in discussions, the TVK leadership is carefully deliberating its next steps.
"As far as we are concerned, other parties are doing it. Our leader will analyse the situation and very soon carry out the necessary actions regarding what needs to be done," he added.
Asked about the timeline for coalition finalisation, Sengottaiyan remained tight-lipped, but expressed confidence in the party's strategy.
He remarked that while all parties are currently forming alliances, the true impact of these groupings would only be visible during the polls.
"You will see on the electoral field how everyone joins the alliance and works together as a single team," he told reporters. PTI JR JR ROH
