BJP’s North Bengal face Nisith Pramanik stunned in Cooch Behar, loses to TMC nominee

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Among the major upsets that the BJP suffered in West Bengal was that of its north Bengal face Nisith Pramanik, who, according to Election Commission sources, lost the Cooch Behar seat to TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Basunia by over 39,000 votes.

With Pramanik’s defeat in Cooch Behar, the TMC managed to open its Lok Sabha account in the region north of the Malda Dakshin seat which had, as per results of the 2019 parliamentary polls, remained a BJP stronghold.

A former Trinamool Congress youth leader who joined the BJP following his expulsion after the 2018 panchayat polls in Bengal, Pramanik stunned his nearest TMC rival Paresh Adhikary with a winning margin of over 54,000 votes in the 2019 general elections.

The current election results reveal that Pramanik was at the receiving end of a significant vote swing in favour of the TMC in the Cooch Behar constituency, where the BJP continues to hold five of the seven assembly segments in its jurisdiction.

Pramanik went down to Basunia, the TMC’s face of the Rajbanshi community and the sitting MLA of the Sitai assembly segment.

For the 38-year old politician, who has had a total experience of three years serving as a Union minister of state in the home ministry and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Pramanik established himself as a key leader for the BJP, not just in Cooch Behar but in entire north Bengal where the saffron party has significant stakes.

In 2021, Pramanik earned the distinction of becoming the youngest member of Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, following a reshuffle in the Union cabinet.

That year during the state polls, Pramanik’s 57-vote hairline victory margin over his arch rival TMC’s Udayan Guha from the Dinhata assembly segment seemingly convinced the leader to fall back to his position in Parliament, instead of moving to the state assembly. Guha wrested the segment from the BJP by a thumping majority in the by-polls held two years later.

In his nomination affidavit, Pramanik declared that he has 14 criminal cases pending against him, nine of which were registered between 2018 and 2020, the years following his jumping ship to the BJP. The cases range from attempted murder and rioting to house trespass and unlawful assembly.

In January this year, the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to Pramanik in an attempt to murder case lodged against him in 2018. PTI SMY RBT