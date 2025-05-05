BJP's North East in-charge Sambit Patra meets 2 Kuki MLAs in Churachandpur

Imphal, May 5 (PTI) BJP's North East in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday met two Kuki MLAs in Manipur's Churachandpur district, party sources said.

After landing at Imphal airport, Patra headed for Churachandpur by helicopter.

In Churachandpur, Patra met Thanlon BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte who survived a mob attack on May 4, 2023, in Imphal. He also met Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute and leaders of Zomi Student Federation (ZSF).

The ZSF leaders submitted a memorandum to Patra.

The BJP leader held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Zomi Council (ZC) .

Asked by reporters about the purpose of his visit, the BJP's North East in charge said it was an unofficial visit. Patra's visit to the state came days after 21 Manipur MLAs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately, urging them to form a "popular government" in the state, which is now under the President's rule, to ensure peace and normalcy.

The letters, containing the same appeal, were signed by 13 BJP MLAs, 3 NPP legislators, 3 Naga Peoples' Front MLAs and two independent members of the assembly. The letters were received separately by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29.

The MLAs also said, "We feel that the installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Patra after his visit to Churachandpur will return to Imphal and meet with BJP MLAs here, the source added.

Patra last visited the state in February.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May 2023 left over 260 people dead. PTI COR RG