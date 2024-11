Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Parag Shah of the BJP retained his Ghatkopar East assembly constituency, defeating rival NCP (SP) nominee by 34,999 votes.

Advertisment

Shah, the richest candidate in the Maharashtra polls, bagged 85,388 votes, while Rakhee Jadhav of the Sharad Pawar-led party polled 50,389 votes.

This is Shah’s second consecutive victory. PTI MR NR