BJP's Parvesh Verma accuses Kejriwal, Delhi govt officials of corruption in CCTV installation

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP's New Delhi seat candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government officials over alleged corruption in installing CCTV cameras.

In his complaint, Verma has alleged a large-scale corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, a project funded under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) scheme, according to a statement.

Verma has been fielded against Kejriwal in the February 5 assembly polls.

He has accused the Delhi government ministers, officials from Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other departments, of misusing approximately Rs 12 crore in public funds allocated for the installation of CCTV cameras.

Verma claims that the cameras installed under the project were of substandard quality, with many of them remaining non-functional or failing to meet expected standards.

Demanding an immediate probe into the matter, the BJP candidate further alleged that forged and fabricated documents were used to deceive taxpayers and secure financial gains through inflated costs for the CCTV installation project.

He also urged the authorities to register an FIR against Kejriwal and the implicated officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. PTI NSM NB