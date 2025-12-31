BJP's plunder, corruption, misgovernance loomed large in 2025 too, alleges Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government alleging that the party's plunder, corruption and misgovernance loomed large over the nation's people in 2025 too.

In a post on X, Kharge said it was essential to remind everyone on the last day of the year how the country was run in 2025, the 11th year of BJP rule, and mentioned 14 issues, including the repeal of the MGNREGA, plummeting rupee, SIR exercise and rising unemployment, in bullet points to buttress his argument.

"By scrapping MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), the 'right to work' was snatched away from millions of the poor. Without any preparation, without BLO (booth level officer) training, the 'right to vote' was snatched from millions via SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and the BJP's vote theft was caught red-handed," Kharge said.

He alleged that the chasm of economic inequality deepened further, with the top one per cent holding 40 per cent of India's wealth.

"The rupee is plummeting toward the abyss, the RBI sold $32 billion (2.8 lakh crore rupees) in US dollars, yet it made no difference. Youth unemployment remains at a peak, the paper leak mafia's game continues unabated," he said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, he said, "Modi's friend 'Namaste Trump' imposed the world's highest tariffs on our country." He mentioned the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, and in an apparent reference to Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, who conducted regular media briefings regarding Operation Sindoor, Kharge said, "Our mighty Army delivered a befitting response but the BJP ministers made shameful remarks about our Colonel." He also said President Trump has claimed "mediation" at least 60 times, and now even China is talking about "mediation" while Prime Minister Modi stays silent.

Kharge slammed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "failure" in Manipur and said, "President's Rule was imposed just to cover it up." The Congress president added that there is no relief from inflation and cutting GST "turned out to be mere number-fudging".

He said atrocities against Dalits, tribal population, backward classes and minorities have risen to the extent that even the Chief Justice of India (CJI) was not spared.

Kharge was referring to the attempt by a lawyer Rakesh Kishore on the then CJI B R Gavai.

He mentioned Delhi's air pollution, alleged a "conspiracy" to hand over the Aravallis to the mining mafia and the "attacks" on Nicobar, Hasdeo and Mumbai mangroves.

"Whether the Kumbh stampede or the Delhi station chaos, innocent lives lost to cough syrup, yet no one took responsibility," he said.

"All in all, in 2025 too, BJP's plunder, corruption and misgovernance loomed large over the nation's people," he added.