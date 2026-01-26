BJP's political strategies aimed at excluding voters from electoral rolls: Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP's political strategies are aimed at excluding voters from the electoral rolls rather than facilitating their participation in the democratic system.

Yadav, who was speaking to reporters on the arrival at N S C Bose International Airport here, claimed that the BJP-led NDA at the Centre was using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to "disenfranchise legitimate voters in constituencies where the party does not have much prospect to win".

"The SIR exercise is not meant to increase votes, but to cut votes," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief accused BJP leaders of practising "divisive politics".

"They have already lost in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections, and this time they are going to lose in Bengal...The BJP is not the custodian of Sanatani Hindus. Their politics have nothing to do with Hinduism," he claimed. PTI SUS BDC