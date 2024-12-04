BJP's politics is based on polarisation: Pilot

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP, alleging its politics is based on polarisation. The forces that divide people need to be avoided, he added.

He was talking to mediapersons in Tonk.

"Whether it is the issue of Sambhal or the issue of Ajmer. Many forces in this country want to divert the attention of the public from issues of farmers, inflation, and unemployment. This creates tension," Pilot said.

He said, "Innocent people died in Sambhal without any reason and someone is responsible for this, so we will have to avoid the people who are doing these things. The forces that want to divide people.'' PTI AG MNK MNK