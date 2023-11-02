BJP's 'politics of religion' won't succeed in five poll-bound states, says Congress leader

Indore, Nov 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pradeep Kumar Jain Aditya on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "politics of religion" would not work in five states going to polls this month, including Madhya Pradesh, and the ruling outfit's strategy will backfire like it did in Karnataka six months ago.

The former Union minister expressed confidence the Congress would form its government in all these five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- with people's blessings.

His statement has come at a time when the BJP's campaign hoardings in MP are replete with references to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The BJP-ruled state will vote on November 17.

The saffron outfit played "politics of religion" during the Karnataka assembly polls in May this year, but failed miserably and its game plan won't succeed in the five poll-bound states as well, Aditya maintained.

“With people's blessings, the Congress is going to form government in all the five states, including MP. The BJP is going to receive a drubbing in the general elections next year as well,” he said.

Asked if the BJP was trying to cash in on the Ram Mandir issue in the Madhya Pradesh polls, the former Union minister remarked, “Look, they are sinners and should not utter Lord Ram's name. See their history -- these people glorify those who put the statues of (Nathuram) Godse (the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi).” He said Mahatma Gandhi popularised the Hindu God across the globe and his last words were “Hey Ram.” “Religion is their business. Nobody is worthy of worship for them. They give utmost importance to money…. they have nothing to do with Lord Ram's name,” Aditya said.

He said no one has a monopoly on Lord Ram and Congress leaders, too, worship him.

On the demand for granting statehood to Bundelkhand, the Congress leader connected to Jhansi in the impoverished region said he was not averse to creation of small states. PTI HWP LAL RSY