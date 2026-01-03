BJP's politics rooted in service: Party's Rajasthan unit chief Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan unit president Madan Rathore on Saturday said the objective of the party's organisational workshop was not political posturing but to connect workers with values, ideals and a spirit of public service.

Addressing party functionaries at the state-level organisational workshop held at the Constitution Club here, Rathore emphasised family management, saying an ideal family forms the foundation of an ideal society.

"The BJP's politics is rooted in service. We have entered public life as servants, and dedicating ourselves to public welfare is our goal," he said.

He underlined the need for restraint, balance and coordination within the organisation, urging workers to avoid disputes over trivial issues and work with a positive mindset.

According to a party statement, Rathore said party workers should promote sensitivity, restraint and dialogue among the public and resolve differences through discussion.

Rathore called for protecting nationalism, national unity and democratic values, while adopting a Gandhian outlook and the spirit of "sarve bhavantu sukhinah" (may all beings be happy and prosperous).

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh also addressed the workshop, which was attended by senior party leaders and office-bearers. PTI AG OZ OZ