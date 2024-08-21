BJP's poll manifesto will be prepared by taking suggestions from people: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his party's manifesto for the October 1 assembly polls will be prepared by taking suggestions from people of the state.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will be prepared by taking suggestions from people of the state, he said.

The chief minister was speaking after he flagged off a "Sankalp Van" from Panchkula. Such vans will go to every block in all 22 districts of the state and collect suggestions from people.

BJP's Haryana poll manifesto committee head and party's national secretary O P Dhankar, who was also present on the occasion, assigned duties to the party leaders to seek suggestions.

Dhankar said in addition to the vans, a box will be kept at the party offices across the state in which people can drop their suggestions.

The people can also give their suggestions through other means, including over social media.

In the first meeting of the committee, which was held at Panchkula, a plan was also made for the success of this campaign.

According to a party statement, in the meeting chaired by Dhankar in which Saini was also present, a plan was made to take suggestions from people of every section for preparing the poll manifesto.

The party leaders will visit all the districts and take suggestions from people, Dhankar said.

Attacking the opposition, Dhankar said people have in the past seen them make unrealistic promises.

"We have seen "khatakhat khatakhat" promises being made earlier," he said, adding the BJP factors in the budgetary provisions too while making the poll promises.

Dhankar exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government for the third time in Haryana while Saini said his party will win the polls with a "big mandate".

Saini said during the last 10 years, the BJP government has worked according to the expectations of people.

He said the suggestions of the public will be included in the manifesto that the party will release for the assembly elections.

The van will go to every district for a week and on August 29, the second meeting of the manifesto committee will be held, in which the suggestions received from the public will be discussed in detail, Saini said.

He said all those suggestions will be included in the manifesto which can be fulfilled.

He said a 15-member manifesto committee has been formed which will go to different districts and take suggestions from the public on every subject.

The chief minister said that in the manifesto for 2019 assembly polls, the BJP had promised to do 265 works, "which we have fulfilled".

Attacking the Congress, Saini claimed that party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Hooda have no concern for people of Haryana.

Sonia Gandhi is busy trying to establish her son Rahul while Bhupinder Singh Hooda is doing the same for his son Deepender, he said.

Asserting the BJP delivers on what it promises, Saini targeting the Congress said the opposition resorts to lies in the name of announcements.

"In 10 years, we have worked non-stop to take Haryana forward. BJP fulfils its promises made in the Sankalp Patra," he said.

The chief minister said the Congress announced to provide 24-hour electricity earlier, but never fulfilled it.

The BJP government provided 24-hour electricity in Haryana and connected every district with four-lane roads. Our government ended the long queues for cooking gas cylinders which were seen during the Congress rule, he added. PTI SUN AS AS