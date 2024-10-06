BJP's poll promises won't have any impact on Jharkhand elections: Cong leader Ajoy Kumar

Jamshedpur, Oct 6 (PTI) AICC executive committee member Ajoy Kumar on Sunday criticised the BJP's 'Panch Pran,' the five key points of its manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls, calling it an "election jumla" intended to betray the people again.

"The BJP's 'Panch Pran', part of the party's election manifesto released on Saturday, is a tactic to deceive the people of Jharkhand again," said the former parliamentarian.

Commenting on the BJP's opposition to Mainya Samman Yojana implemented by the current state government, Kumar explained that the objective of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's administration is to empower half the population economically by providing Rs 1,000 per month.

He noted that while the opposition has approached the judiciary to halt the scheme, the BJP is now trying to woo women by promising them financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month as the assembly elections draw closer.

The former JPCC chief questioned whether the BJP is delivering on similar promises in the states it governs. "Probably not," he remarked, adding that the saffron party's pledge to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 was also a "jumla." He accused the BJP of leaving citizens in its ruled states waiting for the government to fulfill similar pre-election promises. "What is the fault of the general masses if they provide LPG cylinders at a lower price in Jharkhand?" he asked, raising concerns about the BJP's intentions.

Kumar said the BJP is seeking political advantage with these false promises ahead of the upcoming polls.

He also referred to the record-high unemployment in the country over the past two decades and the peak inflation rates, asserting that the BJP is not addressing these critical issues but is instead focused on gaining power.

"The people of the country have recognised their intentions and have started rejecting the BJP, as evidenced by the recent assembly polls in Haryana," the Congress leader claimed. He concluded that the BJP's "jumlebazi" (false promises) will have no impact on the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. PTI BS MNB