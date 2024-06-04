BJP's Praveen Khandelwal defeats Cong's J P Agarwal by 89,325 votes in Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate from Delhi's Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat Praveen Khandelwal defeated Congress veteran J P Agarwal by a margin of 89,325 votes.

Khandelwal, a first-timer, was trailing Agarwal in the initial rounds. He secured a lead later and went on to win the seat.

He was fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP Harsh Vardhan. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and is set to repeat the feat this time too.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the AAP in four as part of a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc.