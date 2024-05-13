BJP's Preneet Kaur files nomination from Patiala, declares assets worth over Rs 8 cr

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) BJP candidate and four-time MP Preneet Kaur on Monday filed her nomination papers from the Patiala parliamentary constituency.

The 79-year-old Kaur declared her assets worth Rs 8.08 crore, according to her poll affidavit.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

According to her poll affidavit, Kaur has declared her moveable and immovable assets, including those of her husband, amounting to Rs 4.23 crore and Rs 3.85 crore.

She has also declared the assets size of the Amarinder Singh HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) as Rs 52.70 crore, as per her poll affidavit.

She has declared Rs 4.5 lakh as cash in hand and three cars worth Rs 50.68 lakh.

The MP owns jewellery worth Rs 40.79 lakh while her husband has gold ornaments worth Rs 65.64 lakh.

Kaur has declared immovable properties in Shimla and Mohali. She has also declared Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala and a farm house at Siswan in Mohali in the name of HUF.

According to her affidavit, the MP is a BA graduate from St Bedes College Shimla in 1964.

She has declared her liabilities worth Rs 9.45 lakh.

Kaur declared that she has not been convicted in any criminal case.

Kaur, who joined the BJP in March, represented the Patiala constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019 on Congress tickets. PTI CHS RPA