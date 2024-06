Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Preneet Kaur is trailing behind Congress nominee Dharamvira Gandhi in Punjab's Patiala Lok Sabha seat, according to the Election Commission trends.

Kaur, who is a four-time MP from Patiala parliamentary constituency, is trailing by 4,763 votes.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.