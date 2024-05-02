BJP's proposal to clean church compounds in Nagaland to mark Syama Prasad death anniv rejected

Kohima, May 2 (PTI) Various church bodies in Nagaland have rejected the BJP's proposal to clean church compounds in the Christian-majority state to mark the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Imkong L Imchen, BJP legislator and advisor in the Neiphiu Rio-led Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, also termed his own party's proposal "unwarranted".

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that its directive has been "misunderstood" and the word "church" was wrongly used in the circular whereas it should have been "places of worship" of all religions.

Nagaland BJP chief Benjamin Yepthomi directed party functionaries to carry out various programmes across 60 assembly constituencies, including tree plantation on May 4 and cleanliness drives in church compounds on May 11, to mark the death anniversary of Mookerjee, founder of BJP's precursor Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which falls on June 23.

Responding to the proposal, Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) said in a statement, "While we appreciate the BJP's care for the church, we feel obligated to politely decline the kind gesture offered to clean the church compounds on May 11, 2024. So, while we decline your good service to the church, we may as well direct your good office to pursue another avenue of service." The NBCC alleged that Christians have faced persecution under the BJP government and urged the saffron party in Nagaland to exercise caution while issuing such directions.

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF), Nagaland Christian Revival Church Council and other church associations have also declined the BJP's offer.

Meanwhile, Imchen said, "As a political party, you are not supposed or expected to take such an unwarranted decision." Nagaland BJP spokesperson Thomas Magh claimed that the party's proposal has been "misunderstood" as it was not an imposition on anyone but a call to party members to undertake social work in all places of worship.

The BJP clarified that the word "church" was wrongly used in the circular, whereas it should have been "places of worship", and that it did not intend to demean any religion.

"The BJP believes in service to humanity and such activity is part of its yearly calendar event with the motive to imbibe the culture of service among the party rank and file," he said. PTI NBS NBS ACD