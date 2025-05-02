BJP's Raghunandhan Rao seeks probe into Madrassas in T'gana, flags anti-India rhetoric

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) BJP MP from Telangana M Raghunandan Rao on Friday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to investigate madrassas operating in the state, raising concerns about possible anti-India rhetoric being taught to students.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Raghunandan Rao claimed that a recent incident involving students from a madrassa in Jinnaram damaging a temple idol had sparked concern in his constituency.

However, police clarified that CCTV footage revealed the idol, placed on a rock near the temple, was actually damaged by a monkey last month.

Despite the clarification, Raghunandan Rao maintained that several questions remain unanswered. He said that of the 70 students enrolled at the madrassa, 65 are reportedly from Kishanganj in Bihar. The teachers claim to be from Bihar and West Bengal, but local residents suspect that some may not be Indian citizens.

The MP requested a detailed review of how many madrassas in Telangana are operating with or without government approval, the identity and nationality of their students and staff, and the nature of their curriculum.

"Many times doubts are being expressed that anti-India rhetoric is being taught (to students) there. They may be true also," he said.

Raghunandan Rao also sought clarity on how many Pakistanis have been deported from Telangana following directives from the Union Home Ministry after the Pahalgam terror attack. He questioned the state's stance on foreigners illegally residing in the country.

Since CM Revanth Reddy crrently holds education and home portfolios, the MP urged him to conduct a review of the operations of the madrassas in the state, and ensure law and order.

In his letter to the CM, he also referred to alleged attacks on some temples and idols in the state in the recent past.