BJP's Raja Singh hits out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin for speech on 'poison in jail'

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday said that AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's remark that he could be given poison in jail was a sentimental speech to get Muslim votes.

Advertisment

In an indirect reference to allegations of poisoning over the death of gangster-politician in Uttar Pradesh Mukhtar Ansari, AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin on Monday asked what if he is given poison in jail.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "...we don't have fear. But, the situation that prevails, don't know how our death will be. Don't know whether Akbaruddin Owaisi would also be killed in jail by giving poison." "Or, don't know whether Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi would also be put in jail and be shot at in the name of taking to a hospital. Don't know. I hope it will not happen like that. But, I still don't know. I am confident that it will not happen. But, I still don't know," he said.

What if AIMIM and Owaisi brothers were not there, he asked. AIMIM is strength and courage for people, he said, and spoke about the work done for them.

Advertisment

Reacting to Akbaruddin's speech, Raja Singh today said that the former, who has been campaigning for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, gave a sentimental speech.

Observing that Asaduddin Owaisi has been winning Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for many years now, Raja Singh said that the AIMIM leader should have spoken about what his party has done for people.

"You (Akbaruddin Owaisi) should have spoken on what you have done for minorities who are making you successful and what you are going to do. But, you want sentiment. Your policy has been to make Muslims emotional and take their votes," Raja Singh said in a video release.

Advertisment

He alleged that AIMIM has, since long, tried to be in the good books of whoever is in power in the state and then indulged in "land grabbing" and "blackmailing other parties".

Saying that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after four years, he claimed that Akbaruddin need not worry now but the BJP government would decide what to do with the Owaisi brothers.

"Don't worry for now. Four years are still there. You loot people as much as you want and make them stupid as much as you want. After four years, our rule will come. When saffron rule will come in Telangana, we will then tell what to do with you and your brother," Raja Singh said.

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail, Umar Ansari, the son of the gangster-turned-politician who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, alleged in March. The charge was denied by the authorities. PTI SJR SJR KH