BJP's Raja Singh urges Ayyappa devotees to avoid visiting mosques during pilgrimage

Hyderabad: BJP leader Raja Singh has advised Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala in Kerala to avoid going to mosques during their pilgrimage.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, he said devotees must strictly adhere to the rules of 'Ayyappa deeksha' and suggested that visiting the mosque (Vavar) would render them impure.

The Goshamahal MLA alleged that encouraging the devotees to visit the mosque is part of a conspiracy.

He also called on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu to write to the Kerala government seeking 10 acres of land for constructing accommodation for the devotees.