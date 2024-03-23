BJP's Rajasthan poll in-charge holds meeting of party workers

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge in Rajasthan Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe on Friday asked party workers to be ready for hard work ahead.

Advertisment

He was addressing a joint meeting of the party's election management committee, Lok Sabha cluster in-charge and coordinators of its state office here.

"We have to work hard to make our candidates win the Lok Sabha election so that Rajasthan can score a hat-trick of victory on all the seats," he said.

Sahastrabuddhe said that a lot has changed in the country during the 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. "The poor have got respect, the deprived of the society have got rights. Due to this, public confidence in BJP and Modiji has increased across the country," the BJP leader added.

According to a party spokesperson, BJP Rajasthan president CP Joshi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma were present at the meeting. PTI AG IJT IJT