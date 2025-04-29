BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh files nomination for upcoming bypoll

Amaravati, April 29 (PTI) BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming by-election, P Venkata Satyanarayana, filed his nomination on Tuesday.
He submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, Vanitha Rani, at the Legislative Assembly.
"NDA alliance’s Rajya Sabha candidate, Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, filed his nomination on Tuesday," an official press release stated.
Andhra Pradesh is currently governed by the NDA alliance, comprising the BJP, TDP, and Janasena.
Satyanarayana was accompanied by Minister of State for Steel B Srinivas Varma, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and other leaders.
The vacancy in the Rajya Sabha arose following the resignation of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, necessitating the by-election.
With Satyanarayana's election, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha strength from the southern state will rise to two.
BC leader R Krishnaiah is the other BJP Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.