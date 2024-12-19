BJP's Ram Shinde elected as Maharashtra legislative council chairperson

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was on Thursday elected unopposed as chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council.

Advertisment

The council chairperson's post was lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term ended.

With his election, the presiding officer's post in both houses of the state legislature is with the BJP.

Last week, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly during the ongoing winter session here.

Advertisment

Shinde became a member of the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature on July 8, 2022. Before that, he had served as a minister in the then Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014-19.

He lost to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat in the November 20 state assembly polls by a narrow margin.