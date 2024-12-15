BJP's Ramesh Pehalwan, councillor wife Kusum Lata joins AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan, along with his wife and two-time councillor Kusum Lata, joined the AAP on Sunday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Ramesh Pehalwan is likely to contest the upcoming polls from the Kasturba Nagar seat and will replace three-time MLA Madan Lal.

Kusum Lata is a two-time Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor from the Kotla Mubarakpur ward of South Delhi.

Welcoming the two leaders into the party-fold, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference, "I am happy to have Kusum Lataji re-inducted. Rameshji had joined the party in 2013. Today, after seven years, they are returning home. Rameshji and Kusum Lataji are with the people 24 hours a day, in their happiness and sorrow. They have also done good work in wrestling. I welcome them back." Ramesh Pehalwan said, "I am returning home today. The whole world sees Delhi through Kejriwal's eyes. Whether it is a matter of children going abroad or a child speaking French on the world stage, it is because of Kejriwal. My father was a government employee. Delhi will move ahead." Kusum Lata said, "I am a two-time municipal councillor. I contested the elections from the BJP. I am joining the AAP, influenced by Kejriwal's ideology." The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power in Delhi after the polls due in February. PTI MHS RC