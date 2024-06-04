BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wins from South Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the South Delhi seat, defeating AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan by a margin of 1,24,333 votes.

Bidhuri is the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

He was fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and is set to repeat the feat this time too.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party in four as part of a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc. PTI SLB RT RT