BJP's Ranjit Kumar Dutta leading in Assam's Sonitpur

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Ranjit Kumar Dutta is leading in Assam's key Sonitpur constituency over his nearest Congress rival Premlal Ganju by over 1,12,736 votes, election officials said.

The BJP MLA has so far polled 2,65,902 votes while his opponent has secured 156038.

Dutta, a former minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal ministry in the state, replaced the sitting BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das in the important constituency in the North Bank of the River Brahmaputra.

The constituency was renamed from the earlier Tezpur during the delimitation exercise last year.