BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticises TMC govt over attack on NIA team

Patna, Apr 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday criticised the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for the attack on an NIA team in Purba Medinipur district, pointing out that earlier ED officers were assaulted in the state's Sandeshkhali area.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid the attack on the probe agency's team by a mob.

Claiming that officials of the central agency barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022", the West Bengal CM defended the villagers' response as self-defence.

Prasad told PTI-Video, "It is for the NIA to decide where and when to carry out a raid. And why does Banerjee want the police to be informed? So that goons of her Trinamool Congress are alerted and allowed to escape?" "This is not the first time that central agencies have been assaulted by henchmen of TMC. In Sandeshkhali, where sexual abuse of women has caught the notice of even the court, ED officials were beaten up. Clearly, goons and terrorists have been given free rein in West Bengal," he added. PTI NAC SOM