BJP's resolve to win assembly elections doubled after Delhi's LS poll results: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: The enthusiasm and resolve of the BJP leaders and workers has doubled after the recent Lok Sabha victory in Delhi to remove the AAP government in next year's assembly polls, the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday.

After paying tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary, Sachdeva said the party will discuss the Delhi Assembly polls during the party's extended executive committee meeting on Sunday.

Currently, the BJP has just 8 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly. The ruling AAP has 61 MLAs in the 70-member assembly.

The Delhi BJP president said that Delhi needed the double engine of BJP at the Centre and the city government for development. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades.

Paying tributes to the Jana Sangh founder, Sachdeva said Mookerjee's dream that the country should not have 'Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan' was realised with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.