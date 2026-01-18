BJP’s responsibility to ensure Mumbai’s progress: Omar Abdullah

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said Mumbai's progress has now become the BJP’s responsibility, after its victory in the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

“The election took place after a long gap. In every election, somebody wins and somebody lags behind. The BJP secured the maximum number of seats. It becomes their responsibility to ensure progress of Mumbai,” Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was speaking to media after taking part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, joining thousands of runners in promoting fitness, endurance, and a healthy lifestyle through the high-profile sporting event.

“The BJP now carries a major responsibility to fulfil the expectations of Mumbai’s residents after emerging as the largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections,” he said.

The people of Mumbai have given the BJP a chance to ensure progress of Mumbai, he said.

Abdullah also recalled the three years he spent in Mumbai during his college education.

“When I was in Mumbai for three years in my college days, one would have never imagined even in dreams that the city will on day have) infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road,” Abdullah said.

The alliance of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won a clear majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, securing 89 and 29 seats, respectively.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which contested the polls in alliance with the Sena (UBT), won six seats in the elections.

The Congress, which had tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM won 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat. PTI VT VT