BJP's rivals see probe agencies as caged parrots when embezzlers get caught: UP minister

Deoria (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "obstructing" the Enforcement Directorate's raid in Kolkata, claiming the BJP's rivals see federal probe agencies as "caged parrots" when embezzlers get caught.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 8, alleged that Banerjee entered the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain in Kolkata during a raid in a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling, and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.

It also accused her of subsequently proceeding to the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, from where she, her aides, and the police "forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence".

Shahi termed Banerjee's act an attack on law and order and on a constitutional institution.

"When those involved in scams, corruption, and embezzlement are caught, the opposition starts seeing investigative agencies as caged parrots," the Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister said, borrowing from a 2013 comment of the Supreme Court.

In 2013, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice RM Lodha (since retired), while hearing the coal scam case, had dubbed the CBI a "caged parrot speaking in master's voice".

Shahi alleged that when corrupt individuals get caught, they try to influence the investigation by exerting political pressure.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the state level, the country and Uttar Pradesh are progressing on the path of development.

"Now, there is no place for scammers, corrupt individuals, and embezzlers. The country's investigative agencies are bringing such people to justice and ensuring that they face legal consequences," he added.