BJP's Sahasrabuddhe made chairperson of Maharashtra's cultural panel, given MoS rank

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was on Monday appointed as chairperson of the State Cultural Policy Implementation Committee, a post in the rank of minister of state.

A government resolution in this regard was issued during the day.

The appointment of Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is for a period of three years.

"Many thanks to Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde DCM @Dev_Fadnavis and @AjitPawarSpeaks and more particularly Sr Minister @SMungantiwar ji for appointing me Chair of State Culture Policy Implementation Committee! For the first time a committee has been set up to oversee implementation," Sahasrabuddhe said in a message on X .