BJP's Sambit Patra meets ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh, party MLAs in Imphal

Imphal, May 5 (PTI) BJP’s North East in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held closed-door meetings with former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal.

Patra met Singh at the latter’s residence in Luwangshangbam in Imphal East district.

"Some BJP MLAs were also present during the closed-door meeting with Singh, which lasted for more than an hour," party sources said.

Patra then met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh at his residence in Bamon Leikai.

The BJP leader also interacted with a few party MLAs at a city hotel.

Two BJP MLAs, who were part of the discussions with Patra at the hotel, said the talks mainly revolved around the law and order situation in Manipur.

"We discussed ways to restore peace in the hills and the valley. We also talked about the role of security forces. He (Patra) listened to us patiently and assured that our concerns will be notified to the authorities,” party MLA Kh Ibomcha told reporters.

BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeshor added: “The discussions were mostly focused on law and order, and restoration of peace and normalcy. There was, however, no discussion on the recent letter by 21 MLAs to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about formation of government in Manipur.” Another party legislator, Th Shyamkumar, who met Patra, said once peace is restored in the state, a “popular government can be automatically formed”.

“As there is an ongoing conflict, the Centre seems more focused on bringing back peace first... All the BJP MLAs are part of one family. We had discussions on government formation in Manipur. Presidents’ Rule cannot be imposed for long. The assembly has to be dissolved if it exceeds six months,” the legislator from Andro constituency said.

Naga Peoples’ Front MLA Awangbou Newmai said it believes in democracy and people’s rule.

“That is our position. The party remains committed to democratic principles,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Patra met two Kuki Zo MLAs – Vungzagin Valte, who had survived a mob attack on May 4, 2023, and LM Khaute in Churachandpur district.

He also met leaders of the Zomi Student Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum to Patra.

Patra's visit comes nearly a week after 21 Manipur MLAs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to form a "popular government" in the state, which is under President's rule to ensure peace and normalcy.

The letters were received separately by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

The northeastern state has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which left over 260 people dead. PTI CORR RBT