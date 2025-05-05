BJP's Sambit Patra meets ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh, Speaker in Imphal

Imphal, May 5 (PTI) BJP’s North East in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held closed-door meetings with former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal.

Patra met Singh at the latter’s residence in Luwangshangbam in Imphal East district.

"Some BJP MLAs were also present during the closed-door meeting with Singh, which lasted for more than an hour," party sources said.

Patra then met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh at his residence in Bamon Leikai.

The BJP leader is also expected to meet more party MLAs at a city hotel, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Patra met two Kuki Zo MLAs – Vungzagin Valte, who had survived a mob attack on May 4, 2023, and LM Khaute in Churachandpur district.

He also met leaders of the Zomi Student Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum to Patra.

Patra's visit comes nearly a week after 21 Manipur MLAs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to form a "popular government" in the state, which is under President's rule to ensure peace and normalcy.

The letters were received separately by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

The northeastern state has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which left over 260 people dead. PTI CORR RBT