BJP's Sameer Rajurkar elected as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sameer Rajurkar was elected mayor of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, while the Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal became the deputy mayor.

Rajurkar was up against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Ashok Hiwrale, but clinched the post by 37 votes.

Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal was elected as a deputy mayor in the election presided over by Collector Dilip Swami.

The BJP has 57 seats in the 115-member civic body, while the Shiv Sena, which contested the January 15 polls independently, managed 13 seats.

The parties, however, came together for the mayor and deputy mayor election.

The AIMIM is the largest party in the Opposition, with 33 seats, followed by Shiv Sena UBT (6), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (4), while Congress and NCP (SP) got one each. PTI AW ARU