BJP’s Samrat Choudhary should ask PM to contest from my assembly seat: Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday challenged BJP's Samrat Choudhary, who has succeeded him as the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the upcoming state assembly polls from his seat, Raghopur.

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition, came up with the angry response when his attention was drawn to an insinuation by Choudhary the previous day that the RJD leader stood to gain from the killing of a party worker in his constituency.

"What a petty mindset these people have. Such people are not fit for a high office... If Samrat Choudhary is so worried about Raghopur, let him ask his master Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the seat," Yadav said.

Choudhary had made the remark in connection with the murder, in Patna, of an RJD worker from Raghopur, which had led Yadav, a second-term MLA from the constituency in Vaishali district, to allege "crimes are being planned from the houses of Deputy CMs".

On Saturday, Yadav repeated the charge and, citing the murder of the driver of Ram Vriksh Sada, the RJD MLA from Alauli in Khagaria district.

"Law and order has collapsed in Bihar. Perpetrators of crime are receiving patronage from those in power," alleged Yadav.

Meanwhile, an RJD statement announced that the Yadav, who is the INDIA bloc’s de facto Chief Ministerial candidate, will embark on another "Yatra" next week.

The RJD leader, who played a vital role in the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra, will launch a "Bihar Adhikar Yatra" on September 16 at Jehanabad.

Yadav, who had accompanied leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the 1,300 km-long Yatra last month, will conclude the first leg of the upcoming tour in Vaishali on September 20. PTI NAC NN