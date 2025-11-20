Samrat Choudhary Oath Ceremony

Patna: Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who has been considered the OBC face of the party, was sworn in as the minister of Bihar.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary during a programme at Gandhi Maidan here.

Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, was a member of the legislative council in the state and had served as the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government.

He won the assembly elections from Tarapur this time.

In 2010, he had won the adjoining Parbatta seat on an RJD ticket. He did not contest the 2015 and 2020 polls.

He belongs to the Koeri Kushwaha community.

Choudhary was appointed president of the Bihar unit of the BJP, replacing Sanjay Jaiswal.